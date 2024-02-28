Richard Lewis, the self-deprecating comedian who made many memorable appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at 76 years old. The news was confirmed by Deadline.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time,” his publicist Jeff Abraham said in a statement.

In 2023, Lewis revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life,” he said in a video posted to X. “I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans.”

Outside of his stand-up work and Curb cameos (he had a memorable first encounter with Larry David), Lewis was fantastically funny in the Mel Brooks movie, Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

(Via Deadline)