'Back To The Future' Star Christopher Lloyd Wants To Play Rick's Dad On 'Rick And Morty'

We know very little about the father to the smartest man in the universe, Rick Sanchez. His name is unknown, his age is unknown, and his wife is unknown — the only time he’s been mentioned in the first three seasons of Rick and Morty is in the episode “Auto Erotic Assimilation,” when Rick requests that “every man that remotely resembles my father” has to watch his sexually graphic orgy with Unity. Based on the information presented, and the fact that Rick is an alcoholic megalomaniac, it’s safe to say he and his dad didn’t have the best relationship. Co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon now have at least 70 opportunities to tackle Rick’s daddy issues, and if they do, they should give Christopher Lloyd, who knows a thing or two about time travel, a call.

When asked by the Phoenix New Times whether he’s a fan of Rick and Morty, Lloyd responded, “I don’t follow it closely, but I’ve seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s some kind of parody of Doc and Marty.” He’d “like to” guest star, because he thinks it’s “really fun,” especially as Rick’s father (who might look like this). “Yeah, yeah,” he said. “That’d be fun.”

Back to the Future, where Lloyd played inventor Emmett “Doc” Brown, is the obvious inspiration here, but I hope Rick ends up being a cross of Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Reverend Jim Ignatowski from Taxi. A stoner who “Dips” shoes is the exact demographic Adult Swim is going for.

(Via the Phoenix New Times)

