(NSFW audio)

Rick and Morty Season 4 is still four months away, so it’s a “good thing we have this game to play” says Morty in the first of two trailers for Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland‘s new Squanch Games title Trover Saves the Universe. He may or may not have had Adult Swim’s permission to dub over animation from Season 1 to show Rick and Morty arguing about the game in the video above.

Trover Saves the Universe released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR last week, and now Squanch Games has dropped two trailers to announce it’s on PC now too. So what is this lunacy, anyway? Let’s look at the synopsis: