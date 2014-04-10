‘Rick And Morty’ Is Having The Best Season One For A Sitcom Since ‘Arrested Development’

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty is an animated show on Monday nights at 10:30 p.m. on Adult Swim. That, right there, from the cartoon factor, to the timeslot, to the channel, is the reason more people aren’t watching — well, that, and it’s about a bitter, alcoholic scientist and his horny teenage grandson who go on adventures that usually end with death and without a moral. But mostly the first thing! So perhaps I’m resorting to hyperbole here, and I just really, really, really, really want people to watch the show, but you should watch Rick and Morty because it’s really, really, really, really good. Really.
But don’t take my word for it. Here are the Metacritic scores for critics and users for Rick and Morty:
Rick and Morty
Critics: 8.5
Users: 9.1
And here they are for season one of some of the most essential sitcoms over the past decade:
30 Rock
Critics: 6.7
Users: 8.2
Arrested Development
Critics: 8.9
Users: 9.3
Archer
Critics: 7.8
User: 9.1
Community
Critics: 6.9
Users: 8.7
Eastbound & Down
Critics: 6.2
Users: 9.0
How I Met Your Mother
Critics: 6.9
Users: 8.5
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Critics: 6.5
Users: 8.9
Louie
Critics: 7.0
Users: 8.6
Modern Family
Critics: 8.7
Users: 8.7
The Office
Critics: 6.2
Users: 8.4
Parks and Recreation
Critics: 5.9
Users: 7.7
Veep
Critics: 7.0
Users: 7.4
Only Arrested Development has a higher cumulative score (it’s not the best method of proving a show’s worth, but it’s all we got). Rick and Morty is in the midst of a historically great first season, so to quote one of its greatest characters, before Monday’s season finale, you should I’M RICK AND MORTY LOOK AT ME.
This is probably the best first season of a show since “The Boondocks.”
I think RICK AND MORTY FOREVER A HUNDRED YEARS RICK AND MORTY should be the new Six Seasons And A Movie.
Agreed.
Thanks for sharing my true identity, stupid new commenting database.
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly, Wait, am I the new commenting database now? *Keanu voice* Whoa.
And then it went and changed the order in which my our replies were displayed. Test your code, dipshits.
Thanks!
Jeez, them critics were pretty rough on 30 Rock and Louie and especially Veep.
To be fair, 30 Rock didn’t really find its footing till the back half of the season, and Veep isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. The characters are such horrible people it makes Always Sunny look like the Andy Griffith Show. No excuses for Louie though. Anyways, Rick and Morty is amazing. Wubbalubbadubdubs!
I wouldn’t say the Veep people are as bad as the Sunny gang, but those are good explanations. As for Louie, maybe people just took a while to “get” that it wasn’t just trying to be a regular sitcom.
Everyone who likes Rick and Morty needs to check out Justin Roiland’s House of Cosbys on YouTube. Absolutely fucking hilarious, the only thing that sucks is Crazy Ol’ Pudding Pop himself sued to make them quit making any more episodes.
Love this show. Solid stuff over and over.
Agreed.
Every episode is so clever and they always take it to some insane place that I never could have thought up. Besides it being hilarious they have some real though provoking concepts.
This show has gotten better every show. The Summer and Rick DMX montage was the clincher.