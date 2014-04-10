‘Rick And Morty’ Is Having The Best Season One For A Sitcom Since ‘Arrested Development’

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty is an animated show on Monday nights at 10:30 p.m. on Adult Swim. That, right there, from the cartoon factor, to the timeslot, to the channel, is the reason more people aren’t watching — well, that, and it’s about a bitter, alcoholic scientist and his horny teenage grandson who go on adventures that usually end with death and without a moral. But mostly the first thing! So perhaps I’m resorting to hyperbole here, and I just really, really, really, really want people to watch the show, but you should watch Rick and Morty because it’s really, really, really, really good. Really.

But don’t take my word for it. Here are the Metacritic scores for critics and users for Rick and Morty:

Rick and Morty

Critics: 8.5
Users: 9.1

And here they are for season one of some of the most essential sitcoms over the past decade:

30 Rock

Critics: 6.7
Users: 8.2

Arrested Development

Critics: 8.9
Users: 9.3

Archer

Critics: 7.8
User: 9.1

Community

Critics: 6.9
Users: 8.7

Eastbound & Down

Critics: 6.2
Users: 9.0

How I Met Your Mother

Critics: 6.9
Users: 8.5

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Critics: 6.5
Users: 8.9

Louie

Critics: 7.0
Users: 8.6

Modern Family

Critics: 8.7
Users: 8.7

The Office

Critics: 6.2
Users: 8.4

Parks and Recreation

Critics: 5.9
Users: 7.7

Veep

Critics: 7.0
Users: 7.4

Only Arrested Development has a higher cumulative score (it’s not the best method of proving a show’s worth, but it’s all we got). Rick and Morty is in the midst of a historically great first season, so to quote one of its greatest characters, before Monday’s season finale, you should I’M RICK AND MORTY LOOK AT ME.

