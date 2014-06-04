Ricky Gervais To Jon Stewart: ‘I’d Rather Die Drinking Beer And Eating Pizza In A Bucket’

Ricky Gervais stopped by The Daily Show last night doing the rounds for Derek, the second series of which just premiered on Netflix last week. After the initial controversy surrounding the series, it quietly turned out to be one of the most poignant things Ricky Gervais has ever done, and made me big cry ugly tears a few times during the first series. And while I’m only a few episodes into series two, so far it seems to be mostly holding up to the first.

Anyway, I just thought I would personally take the time to say a few words about Derek, since Ricky Gervais and Jon Stewart do absolutely no such thing, in what is definitely the weirdest interview I have ever seen between the two. They start out talking about Ricky Gervais’ physique and how he’s a fat guy at heart who kills himself exercising because he refuses to cut back on indulgences, (something I relate to ALL TOO WELL) and then somehow they arrive at Ricky Gervais saying that his ideal way to die would be in a bucket, eating pizza and drinking beer. The whole interview is a bizarre thing of beauty.

“I’ll always go for the bucket.” — Ricky Gervais