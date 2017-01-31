Just Like The Rest Of Us, Ricky Gervais Likes Eating And Drinking Too Much To Lose Weight

#Ricky Gervais #Jimmy Fallon
News & Culture Writer
01.31.17 2 Comments

Ricky Gervais stopped by Jimmy Fallon last night to plug the Netflix premiere of his Office spin-off, David Brent: Life on the Road — however as he wont to do, Gervais instead steered the conversation to one of his favorite topics: weight, or more specifically, the inability to lose it. For a period of time there, Gervais had actually gotten in pretty good “Hollywood” shape, but as the downfall that plagues many dieters, he’s been gradually putting it back on. Now that he’s “old and weak” he can’t work out the way he used to, and refuses to give up eating and drinking to make the difference.

You can’t really argue with his logic, though. “No, I’m not going to stop eating and drinking,” he told Fallon. “What’s the point of living longer if you’re sober? Especially these days, I wanna be drunk all the time.” On the plus side, Gervais earlier admitted that unlike the 700 pound guys you see on documentaries, “My penis is small, but you can still see it.” Heyoo! At least he refrained from mentioning his “pendulous testicles” this time.

