R.I.P. James Lee, Discovery Gunman

09.01.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

James Jay Lee, the militant environmentalist who took hostages at Discovery Networks headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland today, was shot and killed by police today just before 5 p.m. According to Breaking News:

Update on #Discovery: Sources tell NBC’s Pete Williams the suspected gunman is dead.

Not exactly the most detailed update, but I don’t think lone whack jobs have a high rate of survival against SWAT teams. Lee’s three hostages are all safe and out of the building.

Well, that was a wild and crazy afternoon, huh? I’m glad this ended more or less happily, otherwise I would have felt pretty bad about all those jokes I made when reading Lee’s manifesto. Rest in peace, James Lee. You were a criminal madman, but I will always respect your hatred of TLC’s baby-crazy programming. You will live on in my memory and these squirrel Photoshops I’m working on.

