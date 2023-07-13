Earlier this month, there was a strange (but luckily untrue) rumor about two of the stars (one of them the creator) of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Perez Hilton claimed that Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, who married in 2008, were splitting up. It wasn’t true and Olson found a hilarious way to shoot the story dead. Not long came after an even more unexpected — but also true — story about McElhenney.

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks) It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are… — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 11, 2023

On Tuesday, the actor and show producer, also of Mythic Quest, took to Twitter to reveal something unusual he recently learned. “I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities,” he wrote. “At 46!”

He went on, saying, “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

According to Learning Disabilities Association of America, adults with LD can either be born with it acquire it “later in life.”

It’s not clear what kinds of disorders and learning disabilities McElhenney had, but he promised to go into the “full diagnosis/prognosis” on an episode of the It’s Always Sunny Podcast that will drop in two weeks. Stay tuned.

