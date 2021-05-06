Jimmy Kimmel celebrated Cinco de Mayo in style on Wednesday night: By taking shots of tequila with his sidekick Guillermo and guest Rob McElhenney. Then by getting McElhenney to share a story about the time he got high with Snoop Dogg.

McElhenney is best known as the creator and star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But he expanded his brand in 2020 with the premiere of Apple TV’s Mythic Quest, a series he co-created with fellow Sunny collaborators Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. When Kimmel asked McElhenney if he’s ever worked “under the influence” of alcohol or any other substance, the actor/writer confirmed that the cast of Sunny has undoubtedly been “known to partake.” But he then shared a story about a guest spot by Snoop Dogg on Mythic Quest’s second season (which premieres on Friday, May 7)… and you can probably imagine where this is going.

McElhenney was admittedly surprised that Snoop agreed to make a guest appearance on Mythic Quest—and even more surprised when he showed up early for a 7:30 a.m. call time. When Snoop requested a meeting with McElhenney shortly after his arrival on set, he assumed it had to do with the ridiculous motion capture suit that the rapper was being asked to wear. But that wasn’t it: Snoop (who was already wearing the costume) simply wanted to say hello, and ask Rob if he wanted to smoke a joint. Though it was a tad on the early side, McElhenney reasoned that “if Snoop comes to your place of business and asks you if you want to smoke a joint, you say ‘yes.’ So I said ‘yes.’” Which, in hindsight, might not have been the best idea.

Being that they were working, McElhenney made sure to be “responsible.” First, by going to Snoop’s bus to smoke, where he already had several perfectly rolled offerings. And secondly by not sharing a joint, as that would be irresponsible during the COVID pandemic. “So I smoked an entire one myself.” One has to imagine that Snoop doesn’t play around when it comes to quality, and the rest of McElhenney’s workday experience would seem to confirm that. The lesson learned here?

“It turns out if Snoop asks you to smoke at 7:30 in the morning on a workday, you say ‘no!’ Because by 7:46 I was hurtling through the atmosphere at 30,000 miles per hour directly towards Mars.”

While he was able to shoot a scene with Snoop with relative ease (it did, after all, only involve walking down a hallway and saying a few words), running the show for the rest of the day was a bit more problematic. When his assistant suggested they postpone a budget meeting that McElhenney had scheduled for lunch, he insisted on keeping it. “And apparently I had a blast, because I was just like: Sure, yeah, spend, whatever, don’t worry about it!”

You can watch the full clip—including Kimmel’s own “smoking with Snoop” story—above.