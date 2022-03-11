Rodney Barnes is a producer on Winning Time and a credited writer on the next nine episodes of the series. So there’s no one better to talk to about diving into these characters than Barnes. And as he says, it’s tricky, because we don’t always see flattering representations of these people, many of whom are still very much alive. To the point where, and I did mean this as a compliment, I could see just about every single living person depicted in Winning Time not being happy about something. Is Barnes worried about getting some angry phone calls? Not really, because, as he explains, he really did do the best he can to capture them as human beings.

Also, I asked Barnes about two specific scenes and how true they are: Without giving too much away, in an upcoming episode the Lakers pursue UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian and it turns out the mob isn’t happy about that idea. And, of course, did Kareem really tell the kid from Airplane! to fuck off?

So I was just talking to Max and was about to ask about the Jerry Tarkanian episode. I’ve never heard that before. That really happened?

It really happened.

The mob basically said you can’t take this job?

Yeah. I don’t want to give away the big reveal at the end. It really was… yes. Yes, that really happened.

There’s so much in this series that you think you kind of know the story, did that happen to you while researching?

It did. When you look at the Jack McKinney story…

Exactly.

I knew of Jack, but I did not know that Jack basically revolutionized the way basketball was played, that modern way. I came from an era when I actually played the game of basketball that was very traditional. If you tried to dunk, if you did all of this stuff, it was seen as showboating. And the way Jack McKinney was able to infuse his ideas into the game and make that running style a regular thing – and you look at how fast the NBA goes right now. For a guy who contributed to all of that stuff and is basically forgotten, to me that’s the tragedy of Jack McKinney.

It feels like he got a raw deal, not just through history, but the team, too.

Yes. Yes. That’s true. I think that’s another story that could be told in a completely different way. But for a guy who contributed so much and to not necessarily be recognized by the team in a major way, it’s kind of sad. But then again, I look at a character like Spencer Haywood as well. And when I look at the modern NBA and how guys like LeBron and Kevin Durant and all these guys can move around from team to team, a lot of that was because of Spencer Haywood.

In regards to Spencer Haywood, the player I kept thinking of was Colin Kaepernick…

Yeah!

He’s told, hey, you pissed off these white owners. They don’t forget, and they won’t let you play anymore. And it kind of hits like, well, that’s still happening.