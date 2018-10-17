Roseanne Barr Slams The ‘Grim’ And ‘Morbid’ Way ‘The Conners’ Killed Off Her Character

Roseanne has officially moved on from Roseanne.

In Tuesday’s series (?) premiere of The Conners, it was revealed that family matriarch Roseanne had died of an opioid overdose (and not because she ate a leftover Loose Meat Sandwich from the Lanford Lunchbox, as some predicted). It was an in-show explanation for ABC canceling Roseanne, the highest-rated show of last season, following “abhorrent” and “repugnant” remarks made by star Roseanne Barr. Her response to the episode: “I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!”

Barr (and her spiritual advisor, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach) also issued a more, uh, thoughtful statement to The Conners on Facebook. “While we wish the very best for the cast and production crew of The Conners, all of whom are deeply dedicated to their craft and were Roseanne’s cherished colleagues, we regret that ABC chose to cancel Roseanne by killing off the Roseanne Conner character,” she wrote. “That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show.”

