Roseanne Barr must be harboring some resentment after TBS allowed Samantha Bee to apologize after calling Ivanka Trump the c-word. This stands in contrast to ABC swiftly canceling the Roseanne reboot after the star dropped a lukewarm backtrack after tweeting, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.
The two situations are both complete trainwrecks but sit on different parts of the atrociousness continuum. While Bee’s insult was profane, it wasn’t racially charged like Roseanne’s self-professed Ambien tweeting. However and after reports that the cancellation has cost hundreds of jobs, Roseanne has tweet-claimed that she begged Disney/ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood to be allowed to “make amends” and save people’s jobs, rather than have the show be booted.
Barr also tweeted and deleted that she told Sherwood that she thought Jarret was white, but Sherwood “scoffed” and called her words “egregious, and unforgivable.” Barr then asked, “Will I ever recover from this pain?”
All of this is happening while far-right Twitter and the White House are calling for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee to be canceled as well. It doesn’t appear as if TBS will go there, even though the network did condemn the words used by Bee about Ivanka Trump. President Trump isn’t giving up, though, and he has called for Bee to be fired over her “horrible language.”
ABC decided that their decision was final when they actually looked at any other of her tweets from the past 5 years
Yet another important thing tossed aside in the zeal to equate what Samantha Bee said to what Roseanne said was Roseanne long history of tweeting bigoted things and insane conspiracy theories. This wasn’t even the first time that Roseanne compared a black female Obama Administration official to an ape.
I begged them to let me be the type of person who posts bigoted shit. I wanted them to let me be the kind of person that wouldn’t post insane conspiracy theories. I pleaded with them to allow me to not post hateful shit all over my social media, but those fucking Soros funded jews said no.
