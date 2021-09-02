APPLE TV+
TV

Brett Goldstein, ‘Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent Himself, Has Released An Official Statement On The ‘Roy Kent Is CGI’ Conspiracy Theory

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

There’s a lot of conspiracy theories out there these days, but only one that’s worth a damn: Roy Kent, Ted Lasso‘s grouch with a heart of gold, is CGI.

It began on Reddit, as theories are wont to do, with a post that reads, “I just started watching the pilot, and i’m up to the scene where roy is called into teds office. Am i crazy or does he look like a complete cgi character?” Laugh if you want, but I don’t hear this “Brett Goldstein” guy dismissing the deafening rumors.

Oh. He did? Well, in the immortal words of Roy Kent, f*ck.

“My final statement on the matter,” Goldstein tweeted, along with an official statement video. “There’s a f*cking load of mad sh*t happening on the internet today, as usual,” he said (the filter is a nice touch). “I just want to clear up something once for all: I am a completely real normal human man who just happens to live in a VFX house and does normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data.” He says something else, but I can’t make it out because his accent is very thick — and he’s CGI.

Whether you subscribe to the conspiracy or not, there’s one thing we can all agree on: this is the only good Ted Lasso discourse.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×