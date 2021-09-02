There’s a lot of conspiracy theories out there these days, but only one that’s worth a damn: Roy Kent, Ted Lasso‘s grouch with a heart of gold, is CGI.

It began on Reddit, as theories are wont to do, with a post that reads, “I just started watching the pilot, and i’m up to the scene where roy is called into teds office. Am i crazy or does he look like a complete cgi character?” Laugh if you want, but I don’t hear this “Brett Goldstein” guy dismissing the deafening rumors.

Oh. He did? Well, in the immortal words of Roy Kent, f*ck.

“My final statement on the matter,” Goldstein tweeted, along with an official statement video. “There’s a f*cking load of mad sh*t happening on the internet today, as usual,” he said (the filter is a nice touch). “I just want to clear up something once for all: I am a completely real normal human man who just happens to live in a VFX house and does normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data.” He says something else, but I can’t make it out because his accent is very thick — and he’s CGI.

My final statement on the matter: pic.twitter.com/YPzNnOu4mg — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) September 2, 2021

Whether you subscribe to the conspiracy or not, there’s one thing we can all agree on: this is the only good Ted Lasso discourse.