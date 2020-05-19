Ruby Rose Is Leaving ‘Batwoman’ Without A Title Star For Season 2

Batwoman‘s second season will apparently feature a new, well, Batwoman. Deadline among others reported Tuesday that Ruby Rose, the titular star of the CW show that completed its first season in 2019, will leave amid preparation for a follow-up season.

Rose released a statement on Tuesday, saying the decision was not “made lightly.”

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to <em>Batwoman</em> next season,” Rose said in a statement “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

As Deadline noted, Rose sustained a stunt injury during filming of the show’s first season, which required emergency surgery and could have left her paralyzed.. But that’s apparently not related to her departure, seen as surprising considering the show already had a second season in the works. Rose’s Batwoman was the first openly gay superhero character to appear in a live-action series, and both Berlanti Prods. and WBTV, who make the show, released a statement effectively saying her replacement would continue with the character’s canon as laid out in season one.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the two companies said. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

It’s unclear who will replace Rose in the Arrowverse or what roles she will explore now that she’s free of Batwoman, but it’s clear both parties are set to move on without each other.