Tiffany Haddish Fuels Hope That ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Could End Up ‘Somewhere Else’

08.05.19 3 hours ago

Netflix

Netflix’s decision to cancel BoJack Horseman alum Lisa Hanawalt’s Tuca & Bertie last month caught everyone by surprise. The animated series, which co-starred Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as two birds, garnered near-universal critical acclaim and — according to the showrunner and many of the show’s other writers, animators, and actors — lots of love from its fanbase. Even so, it still wasn’t enough to justify a Big Mouth-sized renewal deal from the streamer.

As Haddish said at the Television Critics Association’s annual Summer Press Tour, however, the show can still come back. Per Deadline, Haddish revealed that she “was late finding out it was canceled” last month. “Tuca & Bertie is close to me. It is amazing and needs to be seen,” she continued. ” [But] who knows? It might end up somewhere else!”

Haddish didn’t have any exact details regarding when, where, or how Tuca & Bertie might be able to come back for another season “somewhere else,” though she did admit that she and Hanawalt “have been talking about bringing the series back.” As a result of these conversations, Haddish is “confident” that they can eventually find Tuca & Bertie a brand new home.

Considering the comedian’s increasingly prominent status and Hollywood and Pop TV’s agreeing to renew fellow ex-Netflix program One Day at a Time, it’s not impossible.

(Via Deadline)

