Ryan Murphy Thinks The Scary Clown In ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ Might Be Too Scary

Almost ever since it was revealed that the upcoming season of American Horror Story would take place at a freak show, Ryan Murphy has been running his mouth that the season would feature the scariest clown to have ever clowned. Now he’s worried that his scary clown might be too scary, and that people could suffer actual medical maladies as a result of it.

Murphy spoke with Buzzfeed about the character of Twisty the Clown, who will be portrayed by John Carroll Lynch — who apparently you’ll never see the same way again.

“We said in the writer’s room that if we were going to do clowns, we were going to create the most terrifying clown of all time,” Murphy told BuzzFeed News. “That was our goal when we were writing him, but I’m worried about people being too afraid of our clown. It’s heart-stopping what he does. I’m worried. I’m worried that people are going to have cardiac arrests… The clown’s intro in the first episode is … even I was terrified of it. It’s brutal. Two crew members told me they have had nightmares about this clown since we started shooting and they’re not even scared of clowns. I think he’s pretty extraordinary because, when you see why he’s a clown and why he’s wearing the mask … just you wait.”

All I can say is that he’s really hyping this clown the hell up, so he’s getting peoples expectations pretty high and and fans are going to be pretty pissed if it doesn’t deliver the creeps. I know I’ll be scared either way since I’m a huge baby who’s even afraid of The Strain, but obviously I’m a special case.

Meanwhile American Horror Story has released another teaser with the same clown from that Twisted Smile teaser a few weeks back, sooo … Does it just look like this? Something tells me it just looks like this.