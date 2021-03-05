The last time Sacha Baron Cohen was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he wasn’t. It was Borat on the late-night talk show (that also served as the world’s introduction to Tutar, played by Oscar hopeful Maria Bakalova). But on Thursday, Baron Cohen came as himself to talk to host Jimmy Kimmel. He discussed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and how he “really wanted to expose the hypocrisy… those using power to get ahead, criminality…”

Baron Cohen trailed off because his phone started ringing during the interview. “Bono?” the Golden Globe winner said, answering the call. “Hey man, what’s up? Yup, I’ve got AstraZeneca, I’ve got some Pfizer, what do you want? Yeah yeah yeah, Venmo is fine.”

To get by during these dark times, Baron Cohen has taken to selling COVID-19 vaccines to his famous friends, including Tom Cruise (“I thought the thetans were immune”), Kanye West (“I can get you Johnson & Johnson. No no, not Dakota and Don… What do you mean you only need one now? I’ve got you down for six. Oh, sorry, I hadn’t heard”), and Mark Ruffalo. A strung-out Isla Fisher also made a cameo, “looking higher than Don, Jr.” The interview only gets wilder from there, including a dig at the Hollywood Foreign Press and a police raid on the Baron Cohen/Fisher household. You can watch it above.