Getty Image

The closer we get to the Sunday premiere of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series Who Is America?, the more ridiculous everything about it seems to get. Earlier this week, former Alaskan Governor and would-be Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Sarah Palin lashed out at the comedian on Facebook, claiming he duped her and her daughter into an interview and subsequently dropped them off at the wrong airport. On Thursday, a man apparently named Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr. claimed on Twitter that he was in fact the person who interviewed Palin. Then it got weird.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dr. Ruddick’s tweet — which was retweeted by Cohen’s revived Twitter account — consisted of what appeared to be a typed statement advertising a website called Truthbrary.org (instead of “lie-brary.” Get it?). “I am Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick, founder/ceo/accountant of Truthbrary.org and it was I that interviewed you,” read the message. “I did NOT say I was a War Vet. I was in the service — not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once.”

Ruddick, a totally real individual who only joined Twitter back in April, went on to tell Palin he “[has] always admired you for TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia. But ma’am I do believe you have been hit by a bullshit grenade and now now bleedin’ FAKE NEWS.”

“You used to hunt the most dangerous animals in the country, like wolves and people on welfare,” the statement concluded. “So why hunt a fine citizen journalist like myself? I DEMAND AN APOLOGY.” Needless to say, Palin has not responded to the tweet, which directly addressed her official handle on the platform.

Who Is America? is already ridiculous, and it hasn’t even premiered yet.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)