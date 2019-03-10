‘Killing Eve’ Star Sandra Oh Will Make Her ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut And Her Fans Couldn’t Be Happier

As Idris Elba’s first time as the host of Saturday Night Live was drawing to a close, NBC announced the premiere date for its next episode, as well as who the next host and musical guest would be. Needless to say, audiences are pretty excited as Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is on deck to serve as SNL‘s next master of ceremonies for the 16th episode of season 44, which airs Saturday, March 30th with musical accompaniment by Tame Impala.

Oh shared the SNL Instagram account’s announcement on her own feed. “OMG!!!!” she exclaimed. “Gonna be terrifyingly FUN!!!”

OMG!!!! Gonna be terrifyingly FUN!!!

Not long after, fellow SNL season 44 guest host Awkwafina shared her excitement about Oh’s announcement on Twitter. “11 yr old me woulda stood in the rain outside 30 rock for this too,” she said with a reference to her own SNL monologue. “Queen Sandra Oh!!”

