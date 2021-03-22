Days after a white gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three Atlanta-area spas, Sandra Oh gave an emotional speech at the “Stop Asian Hate” rally held near downtown Pittsburgh over the weekend.

“For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” the Killing Eve actress said. “One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community.” Oh asked everyone in attendance (and beyond) to support “our sisters and brothers.”

“If you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us? We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me and I’m here.'”

Oh also led the crowd in a chant of, “I am proud to be Asian. I belong here.”

Stop Asian Hate rallies were held across the country over the weekend, including one in Atlanta, where Bee Nguyen (D-GA), the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House, lamented that the victims of the shootings “had no one in their community to watch their back, and we are left with deep rage and grief and sorrow.”

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)