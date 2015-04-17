‘Sex And The City’ Fan Fiction Is Becoming A Reality In Sarah Jessica Parker’s New HBO Comedy, ‘Divorce’

Sarah Jessica Parker staked her claim in the Pantheon of television with HBO’s Sex and the City, a show that focused on the hilarity and drama of her character’s path to eventual marriage. Now, in what seems like a natural progression, Parker and HBO are re-teaming more than a decade after the conclusion of SATC for another comedy series, this time about the hilarity and drama that comes in the aftermath of marriage gone wrong.

Divorce is billed as a single-camera comedy starring Parker’s Frances, a middle-aged woman mulling a possible divorce when her husband discovers she’s been having an affair. Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam are set to play Frances’ newly-single friends.

Imagine that Carrie did more than just kiss Aiden at the end of the second SATC movie, broke things off with Mr. Big and grew tired of Samantha and Miranda, so she replaced them with Mary Katherine Gallagher and Mona Sterling from Mad Men:

It will film in New York, because of course it will.

