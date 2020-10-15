It’s been just over eight months since much of the country went into quarantine, and it’s safe to say that a lot of us taken binge-watching next level. Some, like Kevin Smith, have been incredibly productive, using the acres of free time to write and create and do things. But even those people have to have plowed through untold seasons when they weren’t being creative and smart. Perhaps you’ve reunited with some old favorites, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. That’s what its star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has been doing. The twist is she’s been watching it with her kids.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, when the conversation perhaps inevitably steered to her iconic show. She said she’d never even thought about showing it to her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s two kids, both of them far younger than she was when she started the show in 1997. It all started when they were trying to find shows to binge, only for them to demand Buffy.

“I didn’t even know if they’d be into it, but they are like so into it,” Gellar said. That said, when they ask her questions about the show, she invariably fails them. “They’ll always ask questions and I’ll be like ‘I don’t remember. I’ll have to text someone and ask.’” Still, watching their mother fight vampires and demons and other assorted riff-raff while being an otherwise mostly regular youngster has left them impressed. “My son actually thinks that I’m cool now.”

Gellar played Buffy over seven seasons, ending in 2003. And, hey, since Amazon is remaking another Gellar property, the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer, can a Buffy revival — be it a reunion or a reboot — be that far off?

(Via THR)