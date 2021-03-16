A couple of days ago, I was thinking about how [extremely Old Man Yells at Streaming Services and Cable Networks voice] there’s too many documentary series. The second you finish Murder Among the Mormons, you feel obligated to watch American Murder: The Family Next Door. And Allen v. Farrow. And History of Swear Words. It’s hard to keep up! And Q: Into the Storm is right around the corner. But I now regret ever thinking that. Without the documentary-series craze, there would be no Sasquatch.

Get a load of this synopsis from Hulu:

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

Bigfoot. Weed. Murder. INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM. Sasquatch has it all. Please let John C. Reilly give a talking head interview as Bigfoot, please let John C. Reilly…

The three-part series, from director Joshua Rofé and executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass (who gave us Wild Wild Country), premieres on Hulu on April 20.

Of course it does.