Hulu Has Acquired The Streaming Rights To Schitt’s Creek

Great news: soon you’ll finally get to see an iconic “Ew, Daviiid” on a different platform! “Schitt’s Creek, the show that many people think is a Netflix show simply because it is streaming on Netflix, will no longer stream on Netflix.

On Thursday, April 28, Hulu announced that the feel-good Emmy-winning family comedy starring a majority of the Levy family (Eugene, David, Sarah) has acquired streaming rights to all six seasons of the series. Schitt’s Creek, which originally aired on Canada’s CBC from 2015-2020, will leave its long-term stay at Netflix for Hulu starting October 3, 2022.

“Based on the number of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” said Joe Earley, President of Hulu in a statement sent to press. Ew, Joooe. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

Schitt’s Creek made Emmy history in 2020 by sweeping all comedy categories, earning the most wins in a single season for a comedy. Its awards include Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for Annie Murphy and Dan Levy, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.