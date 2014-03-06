A Very Important And Scientific Ranking Of Jerry’s Girlfriends On ‘Seinfeld’

But possibly unlike most people, I overanalyze almost everything about the ridiculousness of Seinfeld, and I try to rationalize a lot of what happened to Jerry and the gang as if it happened in real life. How many ways would Joe Davola have chopped up Kramer’s body once he kicked him in the head? At what point would Jerry have decided that enough was enough and moved without telling Kramer? When would Elaine finally settle into a loveless marriage with a wealthy man? How old would George Costanza have been when his heart finally exploded?
The one question that came up in a conversation with a friend, though, was “Who was Jerry’s best girlfriend?” That friend – we’ll call him Bob Sacamano – eventually challenged me to make a ranking of Jerry’s best girlfriends. “But not just one of those ‘Who was the hottest’ lists with no detail,” he demanded. “I’m talking a thorough, scientific analysis based on everything that we look for in a woman.” Later, he’d say that he was joking, but it was already too late.
My mind began racing and my fingers began typing, as I watched old episodes yet again and went through detailed breakdowns of every episode. Thus, I decided that I’d rank the 50 best girlfriends that Jerry dated on Seinfeld, using 1-10 scales for the following categories: Personality, Intelligence, Looks, Cleanliness, Sense of Humor, Compassion, Fidelity, and an overall “Gaga” factor. I call this scoring system the Kavorka Score, and the results will forever be locked inside my safe because this system is too powerful to fall into the wrong man hands.
The only girlfriend not considered in this ranking is Elaine, because she was the first and a core part of the show. Plus, we never really talk about it, but Elaine was as lousy at commitment as Jerry was. In fact, I’m surprised she and Jerry didn’t have their own tractor stories by the time the show aired its finale. Otherwise, every girlfriend over the span of all nine seasons has been considered, and with that said, I give you this very scientific ranking of Seinfeld’s girlfriends.
The Women that Didn’t Make the Cut
Sandra (“The Cheever Letters”): I understand that she was turned off by Jerry’s terrible sex talk –“You mean the panties your mother laid out for you?” – but she didn’t have to rat him out to Elaine.
Bridgette (“The Diplomat’s Club”): She was very attractive but barely on the show. I still could have made a case for her to be No. 1 based on that.
Gail Cunningham (“The Shoes”): She wouldn’t kiss Jerry. That’s pretty messed up.
Margaret (“The Big Salad”): She dated Newman and wasn’t “his type.” That’s a damning statement.
Angela (“The Good Samaritan”): Jerry should have just turned her into the cops for the hit-and-run so he could date Becky Gelke.
Corinne (“The Marine Biologist”): Carol Kane might have been Jerry’s absolute worst love interest.
Naomi (“The Bubble Boy”): The awful laugh was one thing, but I hold grudges against everyone that was involved with Caddyshack II.
Sue Ellen Mischke (“The Caddy”): Sure, the braless wonder was a great candidate, but they didn’t actually date. It was just infatuation.
Shelly (“The Doodle”): After Fletch, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson should have been at least a B-list actress. I’d like to know what happened to her career that made her so unsuccessful.
Lisi (“The Sentence Finisher”): She was awful.
Keith Hernandez (“The Boyfriend”): I still think they could have had one season that featured Keith in the gang as Jerry’s best friend.
50) Amy “The Glasses”
I’m sure the Breaking Bad faithful would want Anna Gunn to get a little more credit on this list, but Amy barely scores well in any of the categories, mainly because she could be confused for an overweight cop kissing a horse that looked like Cousin Jeffrey. Kavorka Score: 3.5
49) Gwen “The Strike”
The “Two Face” was the only of Jerry’s girlfriends that actually scared me. She looked like a Faces of Meth poster child in the car, and I know that this is more superficial than it is scientific, but nobody’s going to win this contest by scoring a zero in looks. Kavorka Score: 4.7
48) Sheila “The Soup Nazi”
That’s a zero on the Personality factor for any adult woman who uses cutesy nicknames in my book, and it should be a negative score for convincing the man to do it as well. Realistically, Sheila was Jerry’s lowest point in terms of his dating life. Kavorka Score: 4.87
47) Gillian “The Bizarro Jerry”
Gillian had the looks of a supermodel, attractive enough to get George to the other side and in with women he had no business speaking to, but the hands of George “The Animal” Steele, as Jerry so kindly put it. It’s a shame, because she could have been a Top 5er if not for her ability to crack the top on a beer that isn’t a twist-off. Kavorka Score: 5.01
46) Jeannie “The Foundation”
Janeane Garafolo’s character was the female version of Jerry, and while we certainly loved watching him each week, it’s clear that Jerry was a horrible human being. In all, Jeannie was a pretty average entrant in this battle, but her lack of compassion keeps her on the lower end. Kavorka Score: 5.15
45) Sophie “The Burning”
Oh Sophie. Poor, sweet, gorgeous Sophie. Rock bottom scores in Intelligence and Cleanliness have ruined what should have been a title contender. It’s such a shame that she got gonorrhea from riding on a tractor. Kavorka Score: 5.82
44) Meryl “The Wife”
Young Courteney Cox could have been a contender for a repeat girlfriend, but the thing that always bothered me about Jerry’s relationship with Meryl was how eager they were to say, “I love you.” And she kept score? That’s a red flag and drops all of her scores by several points. Kavorka Score: 6.11
43) Marlene “The Ex-Girlfriend”
If this had been a ranking based on my own personal opinions and not on precise scientific measurements and theories, Marlene wouldn’t have made the cut because she never made sense. Why would Jerry ever chase George’s ex-girlfriends? Because of her sexy voice? Puh-leeze, this is just pure nonsense and my scientific ranking process agrees. Kavorka Score: 6.17
42) Jodi “The Masseuse”
Long before she was Stifler’s mom, Jennifer Coolidge was perhaps Jerry’s most unlikable girlfriend in terms of personality. Sure, George has always been obnoxious and was far less endearing for it in the show’s early seasons, but she was just flat out mean to him. Her refusal to give Jerry a massage – despite the fact that he was forcing her hands upon his shoulders and neck – was far too suspicious. But why would Jerry want to continue a relationship with her knowing that she’s had her hands on Kramer? This whole situation was gross. Kavorka Score: 6.49
41) Audrey “The Pie”
It’s like my scientific grandfather always said, “Never trust a girl who won’t try your apple pie.” Additionally, while Audrey may not have known that “Poppie’s been a little bit sloppy,” she should have been disgusted enough for the sake of cleanliness to forgive Jerry for seemingly mocking her in Poppie’s restaurant. That she didn’t shows some extremely poor character flaws. Kavorka Score: 6.56
Exhaustive, to be sure. And, come to think of it – a hot girl with a great laugh who’s open to a 3-way really should be at # 1, just on general principles.
How did you miss that Fake Elaine is Mariska Hargitay of Law and Order SUV?
Nope. She tried out for the part of fake Elaine. But it went to another chick.
That is Mariska in the picture
My bad. I havent even gotten to the list. Just finished the preamble. We cool, Schmoopie?
I knew that was her, but I didn’t want to get into too many of the actual actresses because SCIENCE!!!
Sorry to be a dickbag. But Jerry and Corrinne (Carol Kane) never dated. They met up because Elaine’s electronic organizer hit her in the head and it needed to be returned.
I know, but he was still nice to her for the sake of trying to sleep with her and it bothered me so much. It also bothered SCIENCE!!!
Alex is Melinda Clarke or otherwise known as Lady Heather from CSI.
Seinfeld gave a lot of actresses their big break.
I was pondering a guess at number 1 and thought Jeanine Garafolo. You have her at 49. Our radars are clearly not aligned. I’m gonna take a stab and say The “Making out at Schindler’s List” and “I saw George’s shrinkage” chick. Her name escape’s me.
Amanda Peet is pissed at you for using THAT picture
It looks like someone sat on #22 Nina. Did someone misconfigure their widescreen TV?
You ranked Katya #16? Dafuq is wrong with you? She was terrible. WHY AM I SO ANGRY AT THIS.
She was awful, but also a gymnast. And SCIENCE!!! ranked her.
Now we need an article of George Costanzas hottest hookups. I contend that George dated the more attractive woman in the show
George punched very, very far above his weight when it came to the ladies.
What on Earth do you think is next?
I’m reading this list and thinking that you fucked up so badly and passed over number 1 numerous times. Then I get to number 1 and yanno what?
kramer really was a terrible friend, he swooped in on the annoying laugher, becky gelke and even took the nose job girl from george. i must say though that kramer and sarah silverman were a great match if only she didn’t have the jimmy legs
I know she probably falls under the “they technically didn’t date” category, but I think Milos’s wife should at least get an honorable mention.
Harry, you are not wrong. And Milos’s wife (I hear tell) shows the goods routinely on Banshee. Sadly, I do not have Cinemax….
Another point for Milos!
All the goods….
Lori Loughlin was the first one that came to mind because I maintain she was the hottest girlfriend Jerry ever had, and it still bothers me that he was was so snippy with her. But her place on the list is very appropriate.
Nothing tops Lori Loughlin. Oh man, so hot.
If this article wasn’t so funny, I’d punch you right in the teeth you anti-dentite bastard.
Dolores did get over Jerry not knowing her name in a later episode. But then she didn’t buy the mutual engagement breakup with Garafalo
Oh it needs it. This the article we needed as a basis for so many discussions.
Point is Seinfeld is a multigenerational show, maybe the only one I know that causes discussion among entire families.
G: Do you realize in the entire history of western civilization no one has successfully accomplished the roommate switch. In the middle ages you could get locked up for even suggesting it.”
J: They didn’t have roommates in the middle ages.”
G: How do you know?”
J: Well, for one thing, they didn’t have apartments.”
G: Well, I’m sure at some point between the years 800 and 1200 somewhere there were two women living together.”
“Today I wrote my magnum opus, and it was Seinfeld.”
You would have loved All In the Family, lubz102.
Well, This Certainly Looks Like A Lot Of Words, In Record Time, I’m Very Impressed.
Unfortunately, I am also disgusted. This is incoherent dribble!
I know she was eliminated from contention but if I had to choose, I’d pick Sue Ellen Mischke.
Bridgette was the hottest.
“Carol Kane might have been Jerry’s absolute worst love interest”
I don’t think Jerry was into this woman, he was just trying to help her.
I think #26 should have been docked a lot of points since she looks just like Amy Fisher. Shooting other women in the face then moving to porn has to lower the score.
@echto: I would shoot Amy Fisher in the face, if ya know what I mean :-0
Burnsy- this article is scratching me right where I itch!
Nice work, but Sharon and Sidra should have been 1 & 2
1. Sidra
2. Patty
3. Melissa
this should be seinfeld doctrine by now. that top three is “unfukwitable.”
Was it Nikki that got Jerry out of speeding tickets? She’s my #1.
And there goes the rest of my day. The Jerry Girlfriend debate raged, I say RAGED, throughout most of the 90’s. Some top-shelf talent on that list. With this being said, flash forward to 2014, and Elaine has risen to the top: JLD is still getting it done BIG TIME.
I hear you, Mookie. Even though we never saw Jerry and Elaine date on-screen, we know that they did. And she would have to be top-5 on any respectable list.
We sort of did in “The Deal.” This, that, and the other.
I do think she has to be somewhere near the top of this list. The highest compliment given to Nina (from “The Betrayal”) was that she could replace Elaine if they ever had a problem with her.
I also like the call of putting Sandy and Laura from “The Switch” at #1 since Jerry would be able to have a shot at both of them. Two for the price of one!
Sue Ellen Mishke is dq’ed because it was just an infatuation, but Fake Elaine from the pilot made it? That’s my only gripe. SEM takes the cake!
They said Fake Elaine, but they really meant Auditioned to Be Fake Elaine (played by Mariska Hargitay of “Law & Order SVU” fame).
mariska hargitay just auditions and is nice to look at in pictures. the fake elaine he actually dated. she kept insisting that he call her elaine
Obviously Jerry could only go strictly white when it came to women. Hell, the one time he tried to deviate, he insulted the poor woman with racial insensitivity.
How about the lady with “man hands”?
She was on this list.
He can’t be an orgy guy, he would need new carpeting and weirdo lighting. I can understand not wanting to go that far.
If Debra Messing’s character was an anti-Semite, why was she dating a guy named Seinfeld?
That is the worst possible picture of Amanda Peet
I’ve always considered myself to be a huge Seinfeld fan and it’s one of my favourite shows…yet only now did I realize that Rachel was in several episodes. That blows my mind. Were Jerry’s girlfriends so interchangeable that I simply didn’t notice, or am I an idiot?
The audience doesn’t learn that DM’s character was an anti-semite, until the very last moment of that episode (And you consider yourself a HUGE fan?? lol)
How many people have seen those American Express ads with Jerry and Puddy voicing Superman? Did anybody ever wonder why Jerry never asked about Lois Lane’s breasts?
Jerry: So, Lois Lane’s breasts, are they….?
Superman: They’re real and they’re spectacular.
With that photo you’ve turned Amanda Peet into a real-life “two-face.” Yikes. And how can you diss The Backwards Episode? Get off my Internet, Burnsy!
I’m kidding. I’ve spent the past hour refreshing my browser in hopes that your George’s girlfriends ratings would be posted…
#38. Velvet scrunchie, bring home the bacon and fry it in the pan!
I would’ve found room for Sandra, I just would have.
“She will express her outrage at the suggestion, as a part of her will no doubt be flattered to be included in the unusual request”.