Secret Invasion AI Opening Credits Scene
Marvel
TV

Marvel Confirmed The Opening Credits Scene For ‘Secret Invasion’ Was Made With AI And People Are Pissed

Secret Invasion has only been streaming for a few hours, but already the new Marvel series has sparked a wave of controversy thanks to a foreboding creative decision for the opening credit scenes. According to Secret Invasion director and executive producer Ali Selim, the “artwork” featured in the title sequence was created using artificial intelligence. Marvel fans are not taking it well.

The use of AI art has been a contentious issue for years, but thanks to the writers’ strike, AI-generated content has become even more of a hot topic as studios have signaled their willingness to bypass human writers and/or artists. However, Selim has attempted to justify the use of AI art as a commentary on the themes present in Secret Invasion.

Via Polygon:

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?” Selim says.

Like many people, Selim says he doesn’t “really understand” how the artificial intelligence works, but was fascinated with the ways in which the AI could translate the sense of foreboding he wanted for the series. “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

Unfortunately for Selim and Marvel, fans are not buying the meta-commentary excuse for using AI art. On Twitter, the Secret Invasion hashtag has been inundated with backlash to the opening credits sequence.

You can see some of the reactions below:

New episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion stream Wednesday on Disney+.

