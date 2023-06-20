‘Secret Invasion’ is the new Marvel Disney+ series about a battle between two factions of the shapeshifting Skrulls and the humans here on Earth caught in the middle. Back in Captain Marvel‘s ’90s set story, the Skrulls were refugees without a planet. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, back for the first time since Spider-Man: Far From Home) has promised the Skrulls a new planet and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos has become an ally of Fury. But a faction within has grown impatient and has decided the Skrulls should just stay on Earth and, while they are at it, get rid of all the humans by manipulating strategic violent events that will be sure to start wars between nations.

On top of that, the first two episodes (the first premiering this Wednesday) both end with fairly shocking developments (that won’t be revealed here.) Ahead, director and executing producer Ali Selim takes us through his interpretation of what this series means and how it does or doesn’t mirror some current events. And he tells us about Olivia Colman’s entry to the MCU as a British government agent who works more as a mob boss who is not a fan of the Skrulls and uses pretty drastic interrogation techniques that involve cutting fingers off (and she looks like she’s having the time of her life while doing so).

Olivia Colman cuts a finger off of a person. That is quite a scene. She’s having the time of her life.

I think she had a lot of fun and I actually don’t think that’s that far from Queen Elizabeth. Maybe Queen Elizabeth had people do it for her. And Olivia has told me on many occasions, and she just said this morning again, she has three teenage boys and she goes to see all the Marvel. And she said, ever since she saw the first one, she called her agent and begged, “Put me in one. Put me in one.” So I think this was less about who would be a great sadistic torturer and more welcoming Olivia Colman into the MCU, because she really wanted to be a part of it and play it. And I think we really gave it to her to play.

It’s mentioned in the first episode that a Skrull is trying to play off the rage and anger of others to promote violence…

Yeah, I mean, I think those kind of issues are Gravik’s motivation really…

It feels very timely. Especially with current events in the past week.

I understand the question. And I think it’s that balance of shepherding the incredibly powerful Marvel brand and telling the story within these six episodes and finding the themes that are interesting about trust and suspicion and identity. And it’s not a current events show. It’s about Nick Fury and Gravik. And if they have attributes from our current heroes and our current villains, I think it’s a great way to identify with character, but it’s less an exploration of current events and more an exploration of the inner lives of the MCU characters that we’ve come to love.