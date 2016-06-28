Cersei Lannister’s New Wardrobe Holds Some Keys On What To Expect In Her Future On ‘Game Of Thrones’

WARNING: Post could contain spoilers for Sunday’s finale for Game Of Thrones. So get out now before you’re burnt alive by the fiery takes.
When it comes to master strokes, Cersei Lannister has taken the cake. Walter White once held that title with his execution of Mike Ehrmantraut’s guys in prison — with a little help from Todd’s Uncle Jack — but it would seem that Cersei wins out just on the sheer magnitude of the whole thing. Blowing up Gus Fring and eliminating all the people in prison holds little water compared to the elimination of an entire cult.
The smile on Cersei’s face and the cold aura she gives off when she takes the Iron Throne should give off a little inkling for what to expect, but her clothing choices are telling that story too. In a Vanity Fair look at the return of Emmy winning costume designer Michele Clapton to the show, we get a little window inside the choices made with the clothing. There’s plenty of connection to other characters in Westeros, dead and alive, which might symbol Cersei’s attitudes and foreshadow her ends:
“I knew it had to be leather and I knew it had to be linked to [Cersei’s father] Tywin,” Clapton said of the design. “I wanted a distinct, strong silhouette, so I squared her shoulders. I also wanted the dress to skim her ankles, so that you could see her feet—again, strength.”
“The silver shoulders are decorated in a similar manner to Jaime’s gold hand—the one person that she still has something with,” Clapton explained, noting that every detail of the dress represents something. “There is no ‘decoration’ to Cersei.”
She really doesn’t have Tywin’s personality though. She just thinks she does. And Tywin himself told her that. Most of her plans are disastrous. She’s near sighted and vengeful and emotional.
For example, torturing the septa serves no purpose other than to satiate her own vengeful sadism. Tywin was pragmatic. If the septa is to be tortured, it would be for a purpose that furthers his family’s name and power. It would be done in public to serve as a warning to anyone considering restoring The Faith. Otherwise she would just be killed like everyone else.
It’s just like Roose and Ramsay. Both are brutal, but Roose didn’t get any enjoyment out of sadistic games. Everything serves a practical purpose.
You are right.
I think she’s learned a lot more since being “shamed.”
Before, she did have something to lose with her children. Marcella and Tomen especially meant a reason for having a soft side in her life.
Now she is solo, cold, hard, vengeful and I think her short-sightedness has been traded for a long-view on how to get everyone that has ever wronged her murdered.
If she were able to think in the long term she’d have known not to alienate Olenna. She’s only thinking about her own petty revenge
Littlefinger said it best when he said that Cersei thinks that she’s a player, but that she’s really just a piece of the board. She has no ability to think pragmatically or with any foresight. If she was anything like Tywin she’d know that she’s royally fucked. Even if Daenarys wasn’t on the way the Tyrell’s have the military might to bury her.
You are right too.
@Hitmanmonkey
She also doesnt have the manpower or millitary expertise to take on Dany’s united army and the North.
If I was going to draw a comparison with her it would be with Ramsay Bolton. Her fate just like his was sealed with the death of the father. Just as Ramsay lost his army (and ultimately his war) by choosing to meet in the field rather than hold a fortified position at winterfell, something Roose would never have done and expressly told Ramsay he would be a fool to do. As opposed to say, Tywin’s red wedding plot or his double cross of the mad king by “arriving to the rescue” only to then sack King’s Landing, every plot that Cersei has hatched since Tywin’s death has blown up in her face. She only thinks she has Tywin’s ability for intrigue. Whereas Tywin’s plots where motivated by what he saw three moves ahead Cersei’s are only motivated by her pride, vanity and base passions.
She is jealous of Margery and the Tyrell’s so she hatches a plot to use the faith against them and that failed miserably. Tywin would have never allowed such petty jealousy to drive him to cast aside his most powerful ally and he certainly would not have done so in such an obviously unpredictable way. She then tries to remedy that failure by blowing up the sept and the result cost her the life of her last remaining son (the thing which allegedly, at least in part was her motivation for the first plot) and cemented the fact that she now stands alone one house surrounded by enemies.
Perhaps she thinks she is Tywin’s equal because, out of fear of her father, people never made it clear to her that they could see through her thinly veiled misdeeds in the past. Nevertheless, Cersei is no mastermind. Cersei is not smart for burning the sept, everyone else is stupid who ever had the tale and thought she would not be willing to light the fuse. It’s not like this was an incredibly intricate or subtle plan. She is a common terrorist.
And entire cult? You mean the Pope of the predominant religion in the Seven Kingdoms? She didn’t kill sorta Jim Jones, she killed the sorta Pope.
At this point what happened to Cersei and the Lannisters reminds me of what happened to House Stark, not exactly but her children are dead and family broken, and right now she’s a lot like Catelyn Stark as the “Lady Stoneheart” character who we know was not in the show (so far). The quote where her appearance now is meant to reflect the deadness inside her much like how Catelyn more-or-less literally became dead inside after the Red Wedding. What goes around comes around, you know.
In retrospect, the haircut was foreshadowing her rise to the throne, seeing as how the previous two kings had exactly the same cut.
It’s not that Cercei doesn’t learn, it’s that she refuses to learn… She cuts off her own nose to spite her face because she somehow feels entitled… Her god complex is just as bad as Joeffrey…
Her biggest mistake was killing Kevan Lannister, who was the head of the Lannister’s millitary. Its not like they had a chance against whats coming for her though, but shit offing your best general kind of seals your fate.
lot of words just to say, “Romulan. We went with Romulan.”