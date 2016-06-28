Cersei Lannister’s New Wardrobe Holds Some Keys On What To Expect In Her Future On ‘Game Of Thrones’

WARNING: Post could contain spoilers for Sunday’s finale for Game Of Thrones. So get out now before you’re burnt alive by the fiery takes.

When it comes to master strokes, Cersei Lannister has taken the cake. Walter White once held that title with his execution of Mike Ehrmantraut’s guys in prison — with a little help from Todd’s Uncle Jack — but it would seem that Cersei wins out just on the sheer magnitude of the whole thing. Blowing up Gus Fring and eliminating all the people in prison holds little water compared to the elimination of an entire cult.

The smile on Cersei’s face and the cold aura she gives off when she takes the Iron Throne should give off a little inkling for what to expect, but her clothing choices are telling that story too. In a Vanity Fair look at the return of Emmy winning costume designer Michele Clapton to the show, we get a little window inside the choices made with the clothing. There’s plenty of connection to other characters in Westeros, dead and alive, which might symbol Cersei’s attitudes and foreshadow her ends:

“I knew it had to be leather and I knew it had to be linked to [Cersei’s father] Tywin,” Clapton said of the design. “I wanted a distinct, strong silhouette, so I squared her shoulders. I also wanted the dress to skim her ankles, so that you could see her feet—again, strength.”

“The silver shoulders are decorated in a similar manner to Jaime’s gold hand—the one person that she still has something with,” Clapton explained, noting that every detail of the dress represents something. “There is no ‘decoration’ to Cersei.”

