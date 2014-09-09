Bubble Boy, Eric The Clown, & Little Jerry: The 20 Best One-Episode Characters From ‘Seinfeld’

One of the greatest things about Seinfeld is the minor characters are often the most important ones. The Steven Korens and the Little Jerrys are the reason we describe certain episodes by saying, “the one where Bubble Boy strangles George” or “ the one where Frank Costanza’s lawyer wears a cape ,” or “the one where Elaine’s boyfriend can’t keep it in his pants.”

For the purposes of this list I have not included Jerry’s girlfriends. It should also be noted that some of the characters you may think should be included aren’t because they actually appeared in more than one episode (Mabel Choate, The Soup Nazi, Izzy Mandelbaum). Without further adieu, here’s a look at Seinfeld’s best one-episode characters. Debate in the comments!

20. Henry Atkins — Episode: “The Junk Mail”

Wilford Brimley starred as Post Master General Henry Atkins, who traveled from D.C. to New York and missed a round of golf to convince Kramer to keep his mail service.

19. Ned Isakoff — Episode: “The Race”

When George finds a copy of The Daily Worker in Elaine’s apartment the truth is revealed that she has been dating a communist.

18. Dan, The High Talker — Episode: “The Pledge Drive”

No one believes they’re talking to Dan on the phone, because Dan is the man with a high-pitched voice.

17. Caped Lawyer — Episode: “The Chinese Woman”

Larry David played Frank Costanza’s cape-wearing divorce lawyer, who shall remain nameless.

16. Adam Lippman — “Serenity Now”

This lucky little 13-year-old kisses Elaine at his Bar Mitzvah, but later renounces his religion when she won’t go on a date with him because he isn’t a man yet.

15. Little Jerry — “The Little Jerry”

Little Jerry gets involved in some cockfighting.

14. Aaron, The Close Talker — Episode: “The Raincoats”

Aaron has this problem where when you’re talking to him he’s unusually close to your face.

13. Steven Koren — Episode: “The Van Buren Boys”

Although Steven Koren is at best an underachiever, George sees a little of himself in him, and decides to grant him The Susan Ross Scholarship, only for George to discover Steven he’s more like him than he could have imagined.

12. Eric the Clown — Episode: “The Fire”

George, and Eric the Clown don’t really get along. George thinks Eric is a stupid name for a clown, and he can’t believe he doesn’t know who Bozo is, which may be why he has absolutely no problem pushing Eric — and a group of children — out of his way to escape a fire later in the episode. Also: Jon Favreau.

11. Tony — Episode: “The Bottle Deposit”

Tony was an eccentric auto mechanic to say the least. He grows a little too attached to Jerry’s Saab, and eventually steals it.

10. Brody — Episode: “The Little Kicks”

Brody is Kramer’s friend who happens to bootleg movies to sell on the street. Cry, Cry Again, anyone?