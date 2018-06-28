AMC

Twenty-one years after the idea was popularized on an episode of Seinfeld, McDonald’s has introduced muffin tops to their breakfast menu. Muffin tops are rolling out nationwide today after they were introduced last year in select Baltimore locations. The new menu item has naturally elicited a number of Seinfeld references on social media, but now the writer who came up with the idea in that Seinfeld episode has weighed in.

In an interview with TMZ, Spike Feresten — who also wrote the Soup Nazi episode — jokingly outlined his demands to McDonald’s, insisting that the fast-food chain use the same slogan employed by Elaine’s boss, Mr. Lippman, in “The Muffin Tops” episode: “Top of the muffin TO YOU!” complete with exclamation point. Feresten — who also created the failed The Michael Richards Show — also had money on his mind.

“What I thought about was the money. The money I’m going to make from this multinational corporation. That’s what I thought about,” he told TMZ, before making his next demand. “You’re going to have to pay me a billion dollars,” he said. “But I’m going to use that money very wisely; I’m going to buy a bigger car collection than Jerry Seinfeld and make him feel bad.”