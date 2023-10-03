While many popular shows are often found on your run-of-the-mill streamers like Hulu or Netflix, the real stars of the world are all found in one place: The Food Network. Ina Garten, Bobby Flay, and the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, are just a few of the iconic alums of the network. The Food Network is where people go when they are artists. So Selena Gomez is making the trek over to the cable network for a fun holiday special of her wildly popular series, Selena + Chef, and this move just makes sense.

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will debut on The Food Network on November 30th (for those of us who don’t have cable, you can also stream it on Max, thankfully). “The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them,” Gomez said, via Deadline. The amateur cook is bringing on real-life chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, and Claudette Zepeda on board for the special.

Season four of Selena + Chef premiered last summer, and while no updates have been made regarding an upcoming season, many fans were speculating that the series was gone for good after Max went on a show-canceling spree. It seems like they are appeasing the fans with the holiday specials which is just as nice!

This is just one of the many various hobbies that Gomez has, in addition to starring in Only Murders In The Building, releasing catchy pop tracks, and being BFFs with Taylor Swift, which we all know is a full-time job. How does she find the time?!

