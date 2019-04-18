Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Sesame Street officially made the move to HBO in 2016, the long-running children’s series added a new character and tweaked the format slightly, but not much else has changed. However, its proximity to the premium cable channel’s decidedly non-kid-friendly programming has made for some interesting bedfellows in the years since. For example, for the show’s new respect campaign, they enlisted cast members from Game of Thrones and Westworld. No, really… they did.

For the former, a heavily armored Elmo of House Sesame Street interrupts a decidedly less-violent-than-usual squabble between siblings Tyrion and Cersei Lannister in order to teach them about the wonder of respect. “Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other,” the puppet says despite Cersei’s tutting. “When Elmo has a problem with his friends, like Abby or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn’t get upset. Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say.”