Bill Murray saying “no one will ever believe you” has taken on a more sinister tone based on recent stories. The actor reportedly straddled and kissed a “much younger” female production staffer without consent on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, leading to production for the film being suspended. Actress Geena Davis, who worked with Murray on 1990’s Quick Change, also revealed that he screamed at her for being late and insisted on gifting her with a massage device known as The Thumper. “That was bad,” she told the Times. “The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.”

The latest tale of Murray’s misconduct comes from Seth Green. After being asked on the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show who’s the rudest celebrity he’s ever met, the Family Guy and Robot Chicken star answered, “When I was nine years old, I did a spot on Saturday Night Live when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday.”

Before the sketch was filmed, Green was hanging out in the green room, where he asked then-SNL cast member Eddie Murphy if he could change the channel on the TV. Murphy said it was fine, but that week’s host wasn’t so accommodating.

“[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat,” Green said. “And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.'” Green’s mom suggested that her son should maybe move for Murray, but Green was “indignant” about “this power play” to a literal child.

“He picked me up by my ankles… Held me upside down… He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried.”

Green, who never told this story until now, hasn’t seen Murray since. But he still remembers what it’s like to be held upside down by him.

You can watch the Good Mythical Morning video above.