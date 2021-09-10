Seth MacFarlane has a love-hate relationship with the Fox Corporation — Family Guy being canceled twice has something to do with it — but lately, he’s been public about his distaste for the media empire.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC,” he tweeted last month, referring to his $200 million deal with NBCUniversal. MacFarlane also pointed out the hypocrisy of Tucker Carlson being allowed to share dangerous misinformation, but Peter Griffin not being allowed to say “goddamn.”

But despite MacFarlane’s vocal contempt for Fox, Family Guy isn’t going anywhere.

“We have [The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers] for a few more years, and we expect to keep them as part of our lineup and part of the brand of our animation strategy for the time being,” Michael Thorn, Fox’s entertainment president, told Deadline. “The Simpsons is still playing at the top of its game and so is Family Guy and not to mention, of course, Bob’s.” I’m still waiting for that Bob’s Burgers movie, though…

With MacFarlane having bolted to NBCUniversal, Fox is going to squeeze every last penny out of Family Guy; once it’s over, that will be the end of a lucrative decades-long relationship. The animated show has been renewed through season 21 (season 20 premieres later this month), but expect many more episodes to come. It’s only 13 seasons behind The Simpsons!

(Via Deadline)