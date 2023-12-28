What do you get a late-night host who has everything for his birthday? A new desk? Cue cards? A fancy mug that always sits on the desk but never gets used? It’s an impossible task. The team behind Late Night With Seth Meyers decided to go the old-fashioned route and throw their boss a surprise 50th birthday party by making him show up to work on a day when he doesn’t have to. They gave him the valuable gift of perseverance without overtime!

In order to surprise Meyers when he least expected it, his crew told him they were filming the “corrections” segment of his show. After receiving a hearty round of birthday applause outside of his dressing room, Meyers reads off a cue card, which says: “Happy 50th Birthday Seth! We hope you like this custom birthday card from ‘Cue Cards by Wally’ since he’s also charging us to hold it. We’ll keep this short. Thank You for everything, Boss, and cheers to 50 more years!” But that was just the beginning.

Meyers was then directed to the main set, where his entire crew was ready with pizza, hats, and little “50” glasses. That’s how you know this was a genuine birthday celebration: people were willing to wear those Party City originals proudly.

Meyers was even in shock, telling his crew, “I’m without words. I’m so — I genuinely can’t believe how surprised I am. Walking out here and seeing all of you guys, I also want to say, is very special to be with you all. Thank you so much. I’m genuinely touched.” It almost seemed like Meyers would cry, but he likely knew that he would never live that down, so he kept his speech nice and short.

Check out the video above.

(Via The Wrap)