Sex and the City was no stranger to crazy sex scenes and showcasing kinks not often seen in pop culture (shout out to Roger Sterling wanting Carrie Bradshaw to pee on him), but one R-rated moment was too much — and too gross.

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, star Cynthia Nixon, who played attorney Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City and its horror show spin-off And Just Like That, told host Andy Cohen, “Miranda dated a really hot detective who she was very intimidated by, he was really out of her league, so she got wildly drunk.” The basic plot made it to air, but “they cut the sex scene where she’s really, really drunk and then vomits all over him.”

Earlier this month, Nixon opened up about being “fairly game” for filming revealing sex scenes in the franchise. “I feel like I was always fairly game for it,” Nixon said. “It’s just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex.”

But no puke sex (terrible band name). However, if you want to watch a sex comedy where someone pukes, you freak, check out No Hard Feelings.

You can watch the Watch What Happens Live clip above.

(Via ET Online)