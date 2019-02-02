‘Sex Education’ Has Been Picked Up For An Awkward Season 2 By Netflix

Spoilers below!

Netflix’s darling British comedy-drama series Sex Education is coming back for a second season, the streaming service announced on Friday. The decision comes to little surprise as the nostalgia-heavy series, starring Gillian Anderson as sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn and Asa Butterfield as her awkward, virginal son Otis, quickly won over viewers after its release last month thanks to a diverse, wholly relatable cast of characters and earnest conversations about sex.

Not to mention, the first season left off on a bit of a cliffhanger with the fate of Maeve hanging in the balance, who faces expulsion for taking the blame for her and Otis’ sex clinic, which was believed by the villainous school headmaster to be a drug ring. The finale also saw Maeve rushing off to confess her love to Otis only to find him kissing Ola (and finally able to masturbate) with Adam is shipped off to military school right after initiating a fledgling relationship with Eric. So clearly, the characters have more story to be told.

