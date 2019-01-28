Showtime

With Emmy Rossum’s final season of Shameless churning past the halfway point, it’s difficult to predict how Fiona will exit the show. My guess, right now, is that her first boyfriend of the series, Steve, will resurface (again) because fans couldn’t get enough of Justin Chatwin. Before that happens, Fiona’s still a complete mess after her house of cards crumbled, and as Gallaghers are prone to do, she’s embraced alcohol as her newest true love. The ninth season’s ninth episode (which is somewhat annoyingly titled, “BOOOOOOOOOOOONE!”) continues the trend of grim times for Fiona.

Man, I thought that the drunk Fiona storyline would be a lot more enjoyable that it’s turning out to be. The series is actually getting pretty damn dark. Although every Gallagher family member is embroiled within drama, only three dynamics within this episode are worth discussing, so let’s chat about what’s going wrong with them on Shameless right now.

Fiona and Liam

If Steve shows up anytime soon, Fiona’s liable to put him in the ground, but she may have received a nudge back toward her old self, thanks to Liam. We see this happen in the final moments of the episode after Debbie changes the locks and refuses to let anyone into the home without forking over bill money. That includes Liam, who’s still well under 18, and he and Fiona (who’s in no state to stop binge-drinking and contribute yet) cuddle up on the porch together when he drives straight to the heart of what’s happening with his eldest sister.

“I promise,” he solemnly states while proving himself to be the most perceptive Gallagher of all. “That I won’t screw over women.” Fiona’s greatly affected by hearing the sentiment, so perhaps there’s a light at the end of her anguish.

Debbie eventually relents and allows both to enter the home, but it’s clear that she won’t stop pushing Fiona to snap out of her funk. That’s a little bit sad, considering that Fiona raised Debbie and the rest of the siblings after mom and dad proved themselves to be aggressively useless. However, it’s clear that Fiona does need tough love — she’s taken to carrying a water bottle filled with vodka. Debbie tries everything to get the household running again, including shutting off the water while Fiona’s showering to prompt action. Understandably, Fiona’s angry as hell about this. “I’ll tell you what,” she spits before informing Debbie that she’ll damn well use any water that she desires until 2048.