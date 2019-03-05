On Monday, the news of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry’s death sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. Fans and colleagues alike immediately began sharing stories about and tributes to the late actor, but missing from the insurmountable number of reactions was a social media post or an official statement from Shannen Doherty. This changed on Tuesday when she took to Instagram with a touching note about the man she worked opposite of for so many years on 90210.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” Doherty began. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Aside from a more recent photo of the two former coworkers and real-life friends, Doherty’s Instagram post also featured a series of images of the two from their time together on the original 90210. She and Perry played Brenda and Dylan, one of the show’s more prominent on-again, off-again relationships. Hence why, when Doherty was asked about the actor’s initial hospitalization over the weekend, she quickly teared up and said, “It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan.”