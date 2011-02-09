With the 150th anniversary of the start of the Civil War coming this year, the History channel is teaming up with director Ridley Scott to make an annual week of programming that will focus on America’s deadliest war — a move that Inside TV is calling “Shark Week with muskets.”
Key to the plan is Gettysburg, a film commissioned by the network produced by the Scott brothers — Ridley (Gladiator) and Tony (Man on Fire) [and Top Gun, show some respect -Ed.]. The film promises to strip away the romanticized veneer of the War and present the engagement as “a visceral, terrifying experience” using reenactment footage and CGI, focusing on the stories of soldiers on the ground.
History will fill the week with Civil War-themed episodes of shows like Pawn Stars, American Pickers and other specials, including the two-hour Grant & Lee, a look at the two iconic generals of the war. The network is launching a four-year national education campaign on the subject.
