I’m going to stop you right away: if you’re one of the millions of people who’s read Sharp Objects, the debut novel from Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, you already know what’s going to happen in the season (series) finale. (This, of course, assumes the book and show will have the same ending.) But please don’t spoil the fun for the rest of us, who, over the last two months, have traveled to Wind Gap, Missouri, with Camille Preaker (an always-excellent Amy Adams) as she reports on the death of two teenage girls and tries not to kill her eyelash-plucking mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson). There’s a lot about this limited series worth discussing — like, did Sharp Objects or Hereditary have a higher dollhouse budget? — but in the lead up to the finale, let’s focus on: who murdered Ann Nash and Natalie Keene? Here are a few of the suspects.

(Obviously, there will be spoilers from HBO’s Sharp Objects episodes that have already aired.)

Adora

In the penultimate episode, we learned that Marian, Camille’s half-sister who died when she was young, was killed by Munchausen’s syndrome by proxy, a mental illness in adults where “you make someone else sick, so you can care for them, so you can save them, so you can try, so you can be seen trying.” (That’s according to the nurse who, thankfully for Camille and the plot, kept a copy of Marian’s “choose-your-own-adventure” records.) The adult in question is Adora, who’s doing the same thing to Amma, and might have done something similar to Ann and Natalie, who she had maternal relationships with. “I knew those children,” Adora said in the first episode. “I’m having a very hard time, as you can imagine.” We can all imagine, and what we’re imagining isn’t pretty. But there’s another reason this Woman In White is a baby-biting monster.

I really really love #SharpObjects⁠ ⁠but I have one question: why do these rich-ass people not have air conditioning? — annie are you ok? (@AnnieMcCarren) August 13, 2018

SHE’S GUILTY.

Alan

I haven’t trusted Alan since I first laid eyes on him. For one thing, he wears pastel sweaters, even though everyone else is covered in sticky Missouri sweat. Also, his home-unsweet-home stereo system costs around $112,000. Look, I love [classical musical reference] as much as the next guy, but there’s something shifty about the way Alan puts on his headphones instead of dealing with the real world, to say nothing of the fact that he’s pretty chill about his wife poisoning his daughter with “medicine.” But yeah, it’s mostly the sweaters thing.

Anyone else obsessed with Alan on Sharp Objects? One of the creepiest sweater vest wearing characters I've come across in a long time pic.twitter.com/i1hQpKaf1x — Jess (@jess_commons) August 15, 2018

HE’S GUILTY.