Sharting Sharter Al Roker Has A Hot Beef With NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Editor-in-Chief
02.13.14 5 Comments

If there’s one thing noted Mr. Potato Head impersonator Al Roker loves more than pooping in his pants in the White House, it’s the weather. YOU DO NOT F*CK WITH THE WEATHER OR ELSE YOU WILL HAVE TO DEAL WITH AL ROKER!

So what has gassy gasbag Al Roker’s skidmarked panties in a wad, you ask? NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision not to close schools in the city today. He took to Twitter to voice his displeasure, probably while sharting…

Screen Shot 2014-02-13 at 2.45.45 PM

Screen Shot 2014-02-13 at 2.54.19 PM

Politico got comment from de Blasio about Roker’s gripes

“I respect Al Roker a lot, watched him on TV for many, many years, it’s a different thing to run a city than to give the weather on TV,” de Blasio said, saying he had just spoken with the National Weather Service. “I respect all the meteorologists out there, but the one I respect the most is called the National Weather Service, and this did, and they just affirmed to us on the call before we came out to you, that this went faster and heavier than their projections last night.”

OH NO YOU DIDN’T, BILL DE BLASIO!!! Al Roker would like a word with you in his sh*tter, sir…

Screen Shot 2014-02-13 at 2.54.44 PM

Screen Shot 2014-02-13 at 3.01.50 PM

Look, Bill de Blasio, you made a poor decision. Clearly. Now own it.

As for you, Al Roker, shut the f*ck up. I’m still mad at you for allowing Matt Lauer to murder Ann Curry.

(Via Politico)

TAGSal rokerbeefsbill de blasiogassy gasbagssharting sharters

