Show Nobody Asked For Is Not Doing Well

The good news for NBC: They have the Super Bowl.

The bad news for NBC: Everything else. Last night’s episodes of “30 Rock” (which went against “The Big Bang Theory”) and “The Office” (which mostly just sucks) brought in series-low ratings. So did “The Firm,” which had a 0.8 in the key 18-49 demographic – that’s HALF of what “Community” regularly pulled in.

As consequence, “The Firm” has been moved to TV’s version of a farm upstate, Saturday nights at 9 p.m., where it can frolic with – and get trounced by – the likes of “America’s Most Wanted: Crimes of Passion Special Edition” and “Local Programming.” A new series, “Awake,” about a detective who leads a double life, will take its 10 p.m. timeslot beginning in March. (Until then, repeats of “Grimm” will fill the post-“Up All Night” dead air.)

I hope NBC trolls everyone during the game on Sunday, and cuts away from the broadcast to show an episode of, say, “Parks and Recreation,” just to improve the series’ ratings, however briefly. As someone who hates both the Patriots and Giants, I welcome and encourage such a decision. So does Andy.