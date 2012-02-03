Show Nobody Asked For Is Not Doing Well

The good news for NBC: They have the Super Bowl.
The bad news for NBC: Everything else. Last night’s episodes of “30 Rock” (which went against “The Big Bang Theory”) and “The Office” (which mostly just sucks) brought in series-low ratings. So did “The Firm,” which had a 0.8 in the key 18-49 demographic – that’s HALF of what “Community” regularly pulled in.
As consequence, “The Firm” has been moved to TV’s version of a farm upstate, Saturday nights at 9 p.m., where it can frolic with – and get trounced by – the likes of “America’s Most Wanted: Crimes of Passion Special Edition” and “Local Programming.” A new series, “Awake,” about a detective who leads a double life, will take its 10 p.m. timeslot beginning in March. (Until then, repeats of “Grimm” will fill the post-“Up All Night” dead air.)
I hope NBC trolls everyone during the game on Sunday, and cuts away from the broadcast to show an episode of, say, “Parks and Recreation,” just to improve the series’ ratings, however briefly. As someone who hates both the Patriots and Giants, I welcome and encourage such a decision. So does Andy.
It simply drives me insane that people aren’t watching 30 Rock. I guess it drives me insaner that NBC moved it to 8.
The good thing though is it proves to NBC that anything they put up against the abortion that is Big Bang Theory will fail hard and that it’s not Community. Oh who am I kidding they will just think all their good comedies are bad and replace them with I don’t know a Whitney marathon night or something horrible.
Agreed. And 30 Rock has been really strong this season. Ideally, Thursday would consist of 30 Rock. Community, Parks & Rec, and Up All Night. Now THAT would be a solid lineup. Get it together, NBC.
AMEN. It’s like NBC is just trying to kill it. I know there’s really nothing they could put at 8:00 that would be successful there, but why sacrifice a show that’s performed pretty well for them?
That’s why I’d like to see The Office at 8 p.m. Parks, Community, and 30 Rock are all much better, and it’s still too early to make an “official” judgement on Up All Night. Put your weakest soldier, so to speak, up front to let the others survive. (I also realize this is five sitcoms, which is why they should use a Friends repeat at 10:30 p.m. Sorry, Awake.)
30 Rock has had a good enough run that if it gets cancelled now it just saves us from its inevitable Office-esque decline.
8:00 is a death zone for NBC against the crap on the other networks. Not to mention there was some malfunction where 30 Rock didn’t record to DVRs, most importantly mine, so normal folks who watched it missed out.
I do like this though: [oi39.tinypic.com]
The only thing that could have made that Twitter exchange better would have been if she would have said “Shirley, you must be joking.”
Puns are the highest form of humor, and Airplane! is still relevant, right?
I think it’s still relevant out of respect. Airplane II though, not so much. Except for Sonny Bono.
That sucks cause I thought The Office was actually not horrible last night.
How many drugs did you take before watching it? About the only thing on The Office not completely overused and lame is Robert California at this point.
In the first two seasons the best characters were Jim and Pam. They’ve somehow turned them into the villains of the show.
I actually watched the pilot of the Firm because I’m a nerd lawyer and god was it boring. The main character is WAY too earnest, and the bad guys were practically twirling handlebar mustaches. Typical NBC crap.
A good director knows when to rely on the classic “shifty eyes” technique.
THAT way you know he’s UP to something!
There was something weird with 30 Rock last night, at least with Comcast. My DVR just didn’t record it for no good reason after no problems for 3 straight years. I think it may have been tagged as a repeat or something.
