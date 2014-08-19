The Most Star-Studded Episodes To Watch During FXX’s ‘The Simpsons’ Marathon

In fact, The Simpsons Movie (Aug. 29 at 6 PM ET) ended up having too many celebrity cameos, because appearances by Edward Norton, Minnie Driver, Isla Fisher and Erin Brockovich ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor, and even Kelsey Grammer’s Sideshow Bob contributions were left out, according to the film’s DVD commentary. Fortunately, the show’s individual episodes didn’t have to worry about axing famous voices for the sake of time, and the celebrity Simpsons cameo ended up becoming a staple of pop culture, like hosting Saturday Night Live or sleeping with Lindsay Lohan.
Longtime, devoted fans of the series obviously don’t need to be told that The Simpsons had a ton of celebrity guests along the way, but believe it or not there are people out there who have never watched an episode of this beloved show. Hell, I live with one. So consider this another cheat sheet for the fans who plan to set their DVRs accordingly come Thursday at 10 AM ET and a primer for any potential newcomers who want to dive in head first to catch their favorite celebrities in animated action.
Single Star Episodes of Note
As I mentioned, Josh has previously the most important episodes that every Simpsons fan should already be looking forward to, so I’m going to try hard not to repeat those by only including multiple-star episodes, but these solo celebrity appearances are favorites of mine that need inclusion:
Stark Raving Dad (Season 3, 1992) – Aug. 22, 3:30 AM ET
My friends and I used to meet before school on Monday mornings so we could talk about The Simpsons and In Living Color, and I still remember talking about this episode, because nobody ever thought that it was actually Michael Jackson playing Leon Kompowsky. After all, the credits showed that “John Jay Smith” provided the voice, but it was Jackson all along.
Bart’s Girlfriend (Season 6, 1994) – Aug. 23, 4:30 PM ET
Nancy Cartwright, who provides the voices of Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum, among others, told a story about the time that Streep showed up to record her lines as Rev. Lovejoy’s daughter. Cartwright wanted the actress’s autograph was too shy and/or intimidated to ask because it was, you know, Meryl-f*cking-Streep, but when the day’s work was done, Streep asked Cartwright for her autograph because “her kids were great Simpson fans and she would be in big trouble if she did not get Cartwright’s autograph.”
Bart the Mother (Season 10, 1998) – Aug. 25, 4:30 PM ET
This was the final appearance of Phil Hartman and the retirement of Troy McClure. Hartman appeared on the show 52 times, more than any other celebrity to this day, and 25 times more than Joe “Fat Tony” Mantegna, who is in second place. I just don’t want this one to catch us all off guard when it airs, because I’m sad just thinking about it.
As for the celebritypaloozas…
Honorable Mention: NPH as Bart Simpson in the made-for-TV movie “Blood on the Blackboard” where Skinner spits in his face and gets violently executed for being “…not …smart.”
You Only Move Twice? Anyone? Anyone? [en.wikipedia.org]
While I agree this is the greatest episode of The Simpson, it doesn’t particularly belong on this list considering Albert Brooks is this only guest star and this list focusing on episodes that have multiple guest stars.
How interesting that like three of these happen to be some of the worst Simpsons episodes of all time.
I got into the later seasons when I was making the complete schedule and I was cringing as I remembered some of them.
Trash of the Titans and Tennis the Menace might be two of my favorite episodes that are outside of what most people consider the ‘golden years’.
From Tennis:
Lisa: Dad, you are just going through a classic Oedipal anxiety. You remember the story of Oedipus, don’t you?
Homer: Maybe five bucks will refresh my memory…
Lisa: (groaning) Oedipus killed his father and married his mother!
Homer: Ew! Who pays for that wedding?!
Homer: What are you kids doing?
Lisa, Bart: Practicing tennis
Homer: That’s tennis? Then what’s that sport where the chicks whale on each other?
Bart: Foxy Boxing?
Remember, there’s nothing funny about vapor lock. It can strike at any time.
Also Jasper Johns.
Have the Rolling Stones killed.
Paul: Linda and I both feel strongly about animal rights. In fact, if you play “Maybe I’m Amazed” backwards, you’ll hear a recipe for a really ripping lentil soup.
Lisa: When will all those fools learn that you can be perfectly healthy simply eating vegetables, fruits, grains and cheese.
Apu: Oh, cheese!
Lisa: You don’t eat cheese, Apu?
Apu: No I don’t eat any food that comes from an animal.
Lisa: Ohh, then you must think I’m a monster!
Apu: Yes indeed I do think that. But, I learned long ago Lisa to tolerate others rather than forcing my beliefs on them. You know you can influence people without badgering them always. It’s like Paul’s song, “Live and Let Live”.
Paul: Actually, it was “Live and Let Die”.
Where is the list in which Kelsey Grammar is fifth? Who is 3rd and 4th?
Grammer.
Technically, he’s fourth (not fifth as I has originally read) if you count all guest voice actors that aren’t a part of the main cast, as Hartman was first (52), Mantegna is second (27), Frank Welker and Maurice LaMarche are tied with 20, and then Kelsey is actually alone in 4th now, because he has 16 episodes and Kevin Michael Richardson has 15.
Last Temptation of Krusty – “But the best part about it is his eventual selling out to the tune of Hank Williams, Jr. singing the most important commercial theme ever recorded.”
WRONG. The best part was that Homer got to ask “DON’T YOU HATE PANTS”?!?!
How I Spent My Strummer Vacation may have the greatest cameo line in Simpsons history by Brian Setzer: “Please don’t hold my actions against the entire Brian Setzer Orchestra.” Krusty gets Cancelled, Homerpalooza and Trash of the Titans are also gems.
All I know is high school me was glad the episode with Phish wasn’t terrible, because it came out after things had gone slightly downhill, and there was so much anticipation of it for years.
“Is that… Marijuana smoke? That better be medicinal! If we don’t see a prescription, we are out of here!”
[Hans Moleman hands them a note}
“Wow, this guy is really sick.”
Brian GRAZER; not Glazer. Also, if Hartman, Mantegna, LaMarche, and Welker are ahead of Kelsey Grammer, then that’s four people before him, so yes, he ranks fifth. There is no fourth place, it goes 1-2-3-3-5.