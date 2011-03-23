[This post was originally published in 2011 and has been updated]
Read the comments section of any Family Guy video on YouTube and inevitably, someone will say that Seth MacFarlane is a hack and that the show’s a rip-off of The Simpsons. I’m the biggest Simpsons fan around, but even I don’t believe that. Like Roger Myers, Jr. once said:
“Animation is built on plagiarism. If it weren’t for someone plagiarizing The Honeymooners, we wouldn’t have The Flintstones. If someone hadn’t ripped off Sgt. Bilko, there’d be no Top Cat. Huckleberry Hound, Chief Wiggum, Yogi Bear? Hah! Andy Griffith, Edward G. Robinson, Art Carney. Your honor, you take away our right to steal ideas, where are they gonna come from?”
With that mind, and with South Park‘s recent shot in mind, here are six instances of The Simpsons and Family Guy using the same joke (it should be noted that’s not an indictment; repeat gags are bound to happen). Note that I said “joke,” rather than “plot” because otherwise, yes, SIMPSONS DID IT!
The Simpsons
Episode: “Jaws Wired Shut”
Airdate: January 27, 2002
The Simpsons go to the movie theater to see Shenanigoats. But before the film starts, trivia questions are shown on the screen, including a jumble for “MOT HANKS.” Lisa says, “These are so easy. It’s obviously Tom Hanks.” The correct answer, of course: Otm Shank, who is India’s Brian Dennehy, according to Apu.
Family Guy
Episode: “Friends of Peter G”
Airdate: February 13, 2011
Peter and Brian go to the movie theater. But before the film starts, trivia questions (or “movie trivia slides,” as Peter calls them) are shown on the screen, including a name — T_M H_NKS — with the hint: “This actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Forrest Gump.” Peter says, “Tim Honks, Forrest Gump, I win.” The correct answer: Tom Hanks, who is America’s Otm Shank.
Who did it first: The Simpsons
Let’s make this really interesting and throw South Park into the mix.
