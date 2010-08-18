Site News: Stand By

#Survivor
08.18.10 8 years ago 19 Comments

You’ll have to get TV news from somewhere else for a couple of hours. I have to go into Manhattan to interview Jimmy Johnson, Super Bowl-winning coach, Fox NFL commentator, and — beginning this fall — “Survivor” contestant. How he balances all that with his NASCAR career, I have no idea.

Yes, I plan to ask him about the time Michael Irvin stabbed a teammate in the neck with scissors. Got any other suggestions? Leave ’em in the comments.

