‘Sleepy Hollow’ Finds A ‘Sanctuary’ In Its Latest Episode

Most people celebrate Thanksgiving by spending it with friends and family. On Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod and Abby spend it running around a haunted house and fighting a vine monster. Hey, people have their own traditions.
This episode starts with Ichabod and Abby called in to investigate Fredericks Manor, where a billionaire socialite has suddenly disappeared. This being Sleepy Hollow, it of course has personal ties to Ichabod’s past, although just how personal even he isn’t fully aware of. Oh, and also, it’s got an off-brand Swamp Thing.
Meanwhile, back at the precinct, Irving and Jenny hit it off before Irving’s awful ex and his daughter arrive. Having your wheelchair-bound twelve-year-old will put you off your game, and it only gets worse when his ex shows up and tells him if he misses another weekend with his daughter, she’s going to file for sole custody. You know, because that’s the best way to ensure a strong parental bond, to try and keep your child from seeing her father.
Mostly, though, this show has fun playing with tropes surrounding haunted houses. It’s flagrantly an episode riffing on The Evil Dead in some respects, especially in the climax. But they largely limit the shaky-cam bits and manage to milk even the flimsiest cliches for some genuine tension, or comedy in one case. Helping considerably is that they’re both pretty freaked out to be locked in a house with a killer vine monster, and Abby’s overall… distaste for haunted houses.
It’s also, on a technical level, more accomplished than a lot of horror movies. The director and the cinematographer aren’t afraid to have things actually be dark, and make good use of Ichabod and Abby’s flashlights. In all, it’s a great demonstration of how this show can mix larger arcs and monster-of-the-week plots, and another episode that shows why it’s a surprise hit.
Some more thoughts:
- Ichabod should be allowed to run around with an axe more often.
- The show generally does a decent job of hiding that it’s shot in North Carolina, but you do find yourself wondering where all that Spanish moss came from. Also who went into the terrifying abandoned house to hang up plastic sheeting.
- If you’re an ex on this show, the writer’s room hates you. Seriously, Abby’s ex is awful and useless, and now we’ve got Irving’s ex, who’s even worse.
- Orlando Jones’ bits here break up the pace of the episode rather clumsily, which is unfortunate because he does a really good job in them.
- The fish-out-of-water gags in this episode were particularly funny. Particularly the throwaway at the end about “more treasures from the Amazon.”
One complaint: WHERE THE HELL DID CRANE FIND ANOTHER SHIRT?!
Jimmy’s house of antique green shirts in Weekapaug!
“If it ain’t a Jimmy’s, it ain’t an antique green shirt!
To us, he’s Sexy George Clooney. To Ichabod, he’s a filthy, dirty Irishman.
I liked the historically accurate note of contempt for my people in Ichabod’s voice there.
When they packed him in deodorant, they left a change of clothes in there.
I guess he lives by the “if you like it, buy three” motto. I can identify with that.
Okay, so had the same thoughts here but if you look closely his short was sewn where it was ripped and the bloodstains were cleaned… Ichabod Crane, the world’s best revolutionary launderer.
I enjoyed the episode but only because Abby and Ichabod were able to compensate for how terrible EVERYTHING at the precinct was. The conversation between the daughter and Abby’s sister was straight up painful to watch.
The Amazon line was awesome, but this line was better “Heed my words, do not follow me.” Ichabod is a bad bad man.
That axe sequence was the X Files equivalent of a Justified episode. Moloch gonna get a whopping.
Yeah, the whole thing pretty much laid out Irving and Jenny’s plot arc for the rest of the damn season.
Very strong episode with one hell of a scary monster.
I saw Irving’s daughter and immediately held up three fingers and whistled Rue’s Song.
You’ve made my day, Nose.
And Abby’s descendant was the midwife to Ichabod’s progeny. Quite an involved back-story they are building here.
But the fact that he never knew he was a father seems to highlight that Ichabod still has way more chemistry with Abby than Katrina. Even Ichabod’s “ex” is not really portrayed great since she hid a child from him. Even after she visited his dreams. Would have thought that would be something she may have wanted to pass onto him…
Still having a blast watching the show. They highlight the fish out of water stuff without going to the well too often and his disdain at how modern people see his time period is fantastic.
Being angry they weren’t eating venison was pretty good, I sense Ichabod is becoming that one “historical stickler” types.
What about the line about how McDonald’s does not represent Scottish food accurately?
loved that line
Oh, but any time they film in the woods, you can TOTALLY tell it’s coastal NC. During the Paul Revere reenactment, it’s all I could think of.
Lets not forget they casually strolled down from New York to Jamestown Colony… which is North Carolina.
To be fair, they did say that Jamestown had been relocated to the magic hidden island that held their crazy sickness at bay. So it wasn’t the original Lost Colony location in NC.
I just forget that Sleepy Hollow is supposed to be in New York when everything kind of points to it to being near the Virginia/N.Carolina border. However, this doesn’t bother me because the writing and overall awesomeness of the show
One of these episodes, it would be great to see Ichabod come across some Revolutionary War Reenactors.
i would love this. or for he and Abby to have to leave Sleepy Hollow and visit Colonial Williamsburg and have Crane losing his mind at how wrong everything is.
Odds that Benedict Arnold will be revealed to have been possessed by a demon of the week?
I’m hoping they don’t go that far, or make it more complex than that.
He was actually a double double agent working for washington, his greatest sacrifice that of his reputation.
Judas, I was thinking something exactly like that.
Crane killed a motherfucking Tree Monster/Swamp Thing with an axe. what more do you want from television? i love this damn show.
Crane with an axe in every show, that’s what I want in television. Especially “Sean Saves The World.”
That episode was over the top bat shit insane, and I loved every minute of it.
That Amazon line was great.
Evil Tree!
Speaking of Crane’s son…
Remember about 5 eps back when Abby’s ex called Oxford U, and they verified that they have a Professor Crane in the faculty? Did they say they “have” or “had”? I can’t recall.
Oh Shit! I’ve gotta go back and watch that ep again. Good catch Agent
Excellent catch.
Agreed on the good catch!