Adam Driver has always been a very game SNL host, but his fourth time on the show found him tackling one of his most disturbing characters: a weird baby with a giant head. The sketch in question found Chloe Fineman as a mom flying with her 11-month-old son. Alas, the baby had not only the head of Adam Driver, but also an atypically advanced intellect. He still has the emotional wildness of a toddler, but he can also speak in complete sentences, articulating his confusion and temper tantrums like an adult.

“Ahhhh, my ears feel strange,” the Driver baby says as the plane hits a higher altitude. “My ears, they feel different! I don’t like this!” When his mom offers him an iPad as emotional relief, he calls it his “Peppa Pig device,” which is “the only thing I want.”

Fellow passengers, played by Heidi Gardner and Kenan Thompson, aren’t buying that the Driver baby is less than a year old. When he states his age, Thompson replies, “And 15,000 days?”

Eventually Fineman tries to appease her son by playing with his toy bear, but when she playfully hides it behind her back, the Driver baby has a meltdown, screaming, “He vanished!” and “You killed him, you b*tch!”

You can watch the sketch in the video above. Driver’s latest film, Michael Mann’s Ferrari, hits theaters on December 25.