On top of everything else making the world an awful, anxious place, Russia wants to invade Ukraine. The ever-aggressive nation is once again on a disinformation campaign, with some help from the Trump family, of course. And in SNL’s latest cold open, the Biden administration tried to make sense of it.

James Austin Johnson, who handles both the show’s Biden and Trump impersonations (and who excels at both), was on Biden duty this week. His take on the current president is a baffled and mildly frustrated commander-in-chief who struggles to apply old school techniques to a rapidly changing world. As such he didn’t really know what to make of such Russian disinformation social media posts as Ukrainian border encroaching on Russian troops, Russian Forces Surrounding Ukraine Just to Give It Big Hug, Ukrainian President Horny for Drama, and Wants War: Slap Me Harder, Daddy.

All Johnson’s Biden could say was, “I’m going to break my New Year’s resolution and say it: Malarkey!”

Russia, of course, was also aiming to dupe gullible Americans, with posts like Neil Young To Remove Music From Spotify Unless Ukraine Surrenders. There was even on with Pete Davidson’s Aaron Rodgers.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.