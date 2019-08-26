Getty Image

Everything about to come up Eddie Murphy these days. The legendary actor and comedian’s reportedly on the verge of a lucrative stand-up deal with Netflix, which also recently released the Dolemite trailer that points towards Murphy’s best movie in years. He’s also starring in the Coming To America sequel, and what better way to celebrate a (fingers-crossed) return to form? By hosting SNL during the upcoming season 45. Given that Murphy hasn’t hosted the show since 1984, this is both huge and true. Maybe it will also give folks a chance to completely forget his underwhelming appearance on #SNL40? One can only hope. Here’s a list of NBC’s newly unveiled lineup for this season:

Sept. 28: Woody Harrelson / Billie Eilish

Oct. 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge / Taylor Swift

Oct. 12: David Harbour / Camila Cabello

Nov. 2: Kristen Stewart / Musical Guest TBA

Dec. 21: Eddie Murphy / Musical Guest TBA

Harrelson’s episode shall mark the season premiere and will also promote Zombieland 2 (will we see a Jerry Maguire skit, pretty please?) Pairing Fleabag‘s Waller-Bridge with Taylor Swift should yield quite a punch, and Kristen Stewart will presumably aim to push her role in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot. As for Harbour, he’s also everywhere right now, including Stranger Things and the upcoming Black Widow, which looked pretty fantastic in the footage that screened at this past weekend’s D23 Expo.